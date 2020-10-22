Lake Bell and Husband Split After Seven Years of Marriage

WENN

The ‘It’s Complicated’ actress has decided to call it quits with celebrity tattoo artist Scott Campbell after seven years of marriage and two children together.

–

Another celebrity couple bites the dust. Lake Bell and her husband Scott Campbell are heading for divorce. The pair called it quits after seven years of marriage.

The “Bless This Mess” actress announced the separation on Instagram, “After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children… Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our living family.”

“With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days,” she continued.

Campbell, meanwhile, added on his own page, “Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we’ve always had into a new chapter. All the feelings are felt. And I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days.”

<br />

Bell and Campbell were quickly flooded with support and love from fans and friends alike. Orlando Bloom, January Jones, Gwyneth Paltrow, Busy Philipps, and Kaley Cuoco were among the first to reach out to the couple. “Sending lots of love to all of you,” so Alison Pill wrote on Bell’s page.

Lake Bell started dating Scott Campbell, a tattoo artist, in 2011 after they met on the set of “How to Make It in America“. They tied the knot in 2013 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans, Louisiana. They share a daughter and son together.

The split came several months after she revealed her daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy. Back then, she said she’s “grateful to have a partner in @scottcampbell who, with his research and smarts, is giving these seizures a worthy adversary.”

She went on, “We will fight for Nova. For her future. For tomorrow. For today. It’s a beginning of a long journey and I want/need to remember that I am not alone. And if you are dealing with a loved one with epilepsy, I get it… You are not alone.”