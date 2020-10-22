Kraken relaunches crypto trading in Japan as part of APAC expansion By Cointelegraph

Kraken relaunches crypto trading in Japan as part of APAC expansion
Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has launched funding and crypto trading services in Japan, furthering its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
On Oct. 22, the exchange announced it had launched spot trading of (BTC), Ether (ETH), (LTC), (XRP), and (BCH) for Japanese residents. Both crypto-to-crypto and JPY-denominated pairings are available.
