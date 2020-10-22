Kevin Hart Gushes Over His Newborn Baby Girl And More In New Interview!

Kevin Hart is a very busy man, be it at home with his family or at work in Hollywood! As fans know, the funny actor has been a dad for a while but recently, he also welcomed a new addition to the family, a baby girl named Kaori May Hart, with wife Eniko Parrish.

Despite Kevin having so much to do since he’s always involved in so many projects, Kevin Hart, his partner and the kids are all doing ‘amazing!’

This is what the man shared via E! News during a new interview.

Hart gushed that ‘I’m extremely lucky. The wife is happy. Two girls, two boys, you can’t write it better. So, I’m extremely blessed.’

This weekend, Kevin is hosting the Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon, which was initially made famous by late actor and comedian Jerry Lewis.

This is obviously not only a great cause but also a huge honor for him.

However, Kevin admitted that he ‘can’t wait to get back’ home and see his newborn baby girl.

‘What I love the most is the opportunity. You know, as a fan of comedy and a student of it, I mean, you have to be aware of Jerry Lewis and all that he’s done, and more importantly, the good that he’s brought to the table. And this telethon has been nothing but an example of that,’ he went on to share with the news outlet.

As you might be aware, a number of huge names in the entertainment business are going to be involved this Saturday, including, Michael B. Jordan, Jack Black, Gabrielle Union, Eva Longoria, DJ Khaled, Daniel Levy, Leslie Mann and many more!

Kevin Hart mentioned that ‘I got a lot of good people involved. I’ve been getting a lot of hints and nudges as to what people are doing because some of them got surprises for me that I’m not going to release here, but during the telethon, from sketches [to] other things that we’re doing. It’s going to be a fun day.’



