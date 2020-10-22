Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at 2020 CMT Music Awards Critics

Just call Kelsea Ballerini the clap back queen!

During the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Oct. 21, the country music singer was absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Halsey and live out her “Coyote Ugly dreams.”

Despite their different musical backgrounds, the two artists had the opportunity to come together for a unique rendition of their song, “The Other Girl.”

But as it turns out, some social media users were unimpressed, critical or judgmental of the pair’s gig. Kelsea, however, had a message for the critics.

“After reading way too many comments, I’d like to remind people that there are different kinds of country music,” she shared on her Instagram page. “And none are more ‘real’ than others when it comes from an honest place, that women can wear whatever we want and shouldn’t be called names and criticized for it, and that if you don’t have something nice to say, politely shut up.”