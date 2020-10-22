Kehlani Defends Herself After Backlash for Loving Tribute to Bryson Tiller

Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy

To promote their new music video, she writes alongside intimate photos of them, ‘To one of my dearest friends.. matching tattoos, years worth of stories, nights of dying laughter and holding each other down in the roughest times…’

Kehlani and Bryson Tiller have a music video coming out, and the former took to her social media account to promote the visuals. However, her choice of words ended up leading others to suspect if the two musicians are more than just friends.

Kehlani posted on Instagram on Thursday, October 22 a couple of photos taken from their new music video, “Always Forever”. In both photos, the “Gangsta” singer and the rapper were looking rather intimate as one snap showed her wrapping her hand around Bryson. As if the photos were not eyebrow-raising enough, her heartfelt caption further got people wondering if there’s something between them.

The said caption read, “To one of my dearest friends.. matching tattoos, years worth of stories, nights of dying laughter and holding each other down in the roughest times.. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for being so solid. Always Forever music video out now @brysontiller.”

Considering Bryson is currently in a relationship with Kendra Bailey, this did not sit well with many people. “Sis bye he got a whole wifey .. you over here talking about how y’all was holding each other,” one said, as another wrote, “The caption was so over the top even for a close friendship like…really ? He is still a taken man.” There was also an individual who commented, “The caption and photo choice is so misleading. Is this a friendship or entanglement?”

Following the backlash, Kehlani deleted the post and hopped on Instagram Stories to defend herself. Pointing out that she always wrote lengthy tribute to all her friends, she said, “I post lengthy captions about all my friends. You would have to follow me to know that. Lengthy posts when their albums drop, birthdays, collabs with them, etc. That’s just me. But bless it! Cheers. Goin back into the cuuuutz. NEW FEATURES DROPPING TONIGHT.”