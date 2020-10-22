Katrina Kaif Celebrates The First Anniversary Of Her Venture With A Special Post

Katrina Kaif is a superstar in every sense. The actress has been around in the film industry for seventeen years now and through these years, she’s been part of several successful ventures. Last year, Katrina Kaif decided to turn entrepreneur by creating her very own line of makeup products titled Kay Beauty.



Today, her company turns a year old and the actress celebrated the same with a post on social media. Katrina posted a lovely picture of herself along with sharing a heartfelt note. Her caption for the post read, “Kay Beauty Turns 1 Celebrating a ONEderful year of new product launches, beauty ranges, accomplishments & our ever-growing #KayKommunity I couldn’t be more proud of our journey so far. Thank you all for supporting us, loving us so much ,It wouldn’t be the same without any of you ….. Also, stay tuned for something super EXCITING coming soon……. launching tomorrow @kaybykatrina” Take a look at her post below.











Here’s wishing Katrina several more years of success.