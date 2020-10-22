Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently wrapped up the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha and returned to Mumbai is now taking a break for a couple of days. She is currently pregnant with her second child. We snapped the diva as she stepped out in the city.





Snapped around the time were Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. While Kareena was clicked getting out of her ride to enter her residence, Saif was spotted there too, while Taimur was clicked as he arrived in a separate car. Check out their latest pictures below.