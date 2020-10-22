Kangana Ranaut shares pictures from cousin Karan wedding ceremony

Kangana Ranaut recently returned to her hometown in Manali after completing a schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi. Soon after her reunion with the family, the wedding festivities of her cousin Karan kicked off.



Today, Kangana Ranaut attended Karan’s wedding. The actress shared a picture of her outfit as she stunned in traditional wear. Kangana’s account shared a bunch of pictures where she’s seen posing with her sister Rangoli Chandel and one picture of the happy couple. The caption for the post read, “Kangana attends Karan-Anjali’s wedding pahadi Dham in a stunning red lehenga @ritukumarhq How cute are the fam photos?” Take a look at the photos below.











Now, that is one happy family, isn’t it?