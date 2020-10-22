Kangana Ranaut reacts to being summoned by the Mumbai Police



Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been at the centre of chaos for a while now. The sisters were in the news for first talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput case and defaming Bollywood and after that Kangana was in the news for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The actress said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and her Mumbai office was broken down by the BMC calling it illegal. Amidst this constant clash between the Shiv Sena and Kangana, an FIR was filed against her last week which accused her of sedition and spreading communal disharmony through her tweets. Now, she and her sister have been summoned by the Mumbai Police for the same and will appear before the investigating officer on October 25 and 26.

Reacting to the same, Kangana Tweeted saying, "Obsessed penguin Sena … Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi …."