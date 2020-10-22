Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been in the eye of the storm for months now. During the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Kangana Ranaut was called out for tarnishing the image of Bollywood and soon after her fight with Shiv Sena went out of proportion. The actress called Mumbai nothing less than Pakistan occupied Kashmir. A war of words ensued after that. tThe Shiv Sena leaders told her ot to stay in the city if she felt so undafe. She was accused of fighting a proxy war with Shiv Sena for the BJP. Keeping all this in mind, a casting director had filed an FIR last week, who accused the actress of not just defaming Bollywood but also creating a communal divide through her tweets.

Following that, the Mumbai Magistrate’s court has said that a thorough investigation should be made in this case. The actress will appear before the Mumbai police along with her sister on October 26 and 27 in this case of sedition. Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.