Kandi Burruss Shows Fans A Video That Cracked Her Up

Kandi Burruss shared a video on her social media account that had her cracking up. Check out the clip that she posted below.

‘Some of my consultants at @bedroomkandi cracked me up with this video! This is our #bkblessings week & our consultants wanted to share some of their perks from being a part of the #BedroomKandi family. If you ever thought about becoming a BK consultant, now is the time! BedroomKandi.com,’ Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘And it keeps me with that WAP, you can have that WAP too…”🤣🤣🤣 n she was dead serious.’

A follower posted this: ‘Lol 😂 oh holy ghetto lol 😂 omg I’ve never seen so many section 8 women in one video lol 😂 they better report that income to the food stamp and welfare office 🙄🙄 the real housewives of section 8.’

One other commenter said: ‘Lol, not slide over the positive message😂’ and someone else posted this message: ‘I’m having trouble finding a consultant in my area….I’ve been interested in selling bedroom kandi for years now.’

Someone else said: ‘I may give it a try soon! I’ve thought about selling a Lil “Stiff” or SumN🤣😜’ and one commenter posted this: ‘Steve Harvey was talking about Bedroom Kandi.’

A fan wrote: ‘This I super funny entertaining and at the same time, a great refreshing way to promote and market BK. Hey Kandi, you should think about doing a BK launch in Germany .as they are many sex shops, bars, clubs and lots of sex parties, I think there’s a huge market here for your Brand .)( just a suggestion).’

Another follower said: ‘Hi Kandi, my name is Lola, and I’m interested in becoming one of your bedrooms kandi consultants; I reside in the united kingdom. Can you hola me to talk me through the procedure? You are one of the idols. Thanks.’

In other news, Kandi Burruss shared a video in which she is updating her fans and followers about the OLG place.



