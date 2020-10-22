Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Seal It With a Kiss After Weeks of Dating Speculation

WENN/Instar/Avalon

The 19-year-old model and the ‘Euphoria’ actor seem to confirm that they’re an item as they share a smooch while running errands with her dog in Los Angeles.

It’s official, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are indeed an item. The model and the actor may remain mum on the status of their relationship after weeks of dating rumors, but actions speak louder than words.

The young lovebirds have put the question to rest with their PDA-filled outing on Tuesday, October 20. The two were caught sharing a passionate kiss while running errands with her dog Milo in Los Angeles that afternoon.

According to Just Jared which obtained photos of the duo during the outing, they started off by grabbing a quick bite at Alfred’s Cafe before picking up some supplies for her dog at the Healthy Spot dog store. When waiting for a friend to pick them up, the pair lowered their masks and had a public make-out session.

Kaia was effortlessly chic in a gray tank top teamed with blue jeans, blue Converse high-top sneakers and a black mask. The 19-year-old carried a brown shoulder bag and her medium-length hair was let loose and hang on her shoulders as she put her dog on a leash.

Her boyfriend, meanwhile, opted for a more casual look in a long-sleeve white T-shirt paired with black shorts. The 23-year-old actor also donned a blue hat and matching tennis shoes while accessorizing with a few rings and bracelets.

Kaia and Jacob first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted dinning out together at Nobu in Malibu in early September. The two, however, showed no PDA at the time. “Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia,” a source told E! News of the pair’s relationship, before adding, “but there is nothing serious going on there.”

After they were spotted together on several different occasions, a source told ET later that month that the two were in fact an item. “Things are really great between them,” the source said. “They’ve been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy.”

Us Weekly’s source additionally claims after the PDA pics surfaced that Kaia’s family already loves her new boyfriend. “Her family thinks he is a stand-up guy and a breath of fresh air,” the source dishes. “Kaia is having a lot of fun with Jacob.”