Justin Timberlake Endorses Joe Biden as U.S. Election Is Coming Closer

WENN

The ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ hitmaker becomes the latest celebrity to support the Democratic politician and urges his followers to follow him ahead of the upcoming Presidential election.

–

Justin Timberlake has joined the celebrities endorsing Joe Biden in the U.S. election race, urging fans to vote for a world where racism is “condemned, not tolerated.”

The pop star urged his 59.4 million Instagram followers to get out and vote on 3 November (20), revealing President Donald Trump‘s Democratic opponent is his pick.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer shared a snap of himself, aged 19, and recalled the first time he voted.

“I think I was 19 here. That would have been 2000… when I spent a lot more time in the gym,” he wrote. “It was also around the first time I voted. I just remember thinking voting was cool, and it all felt very… adult – I don’t think I really understood the weight of it all or took the time to learn what my choices in candidates really meant. Now, I know how powerful each of our voices can be.”

“If you’re voting for the first time, or you’re still not sure if you even wanna vote – because you think your voice won’t make an impact, or you don’t trust the process, or it all seems just like a headache… all I can say is, we really need you.”

“This is about our children growing up in a world where racism is condemned, not tolerated. It’s about ensuring that women are empowered everywhere decisions are being made. We have to vote so we don’t go backwards. All of this (is) to say, I will be voting for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I’m voting early, and by mail this year.”