JUST IN | Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has heart attack in hospital

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi had a heart attack in hospital during the course of Wednesday night, his lawyer said.
“I can confirm that he had a heart attack. The doctors managed to resuscitate and stabilise him but he’s obviously in a very serious condition,” Daniel Witz told on Thursday.
READ | Angelo Agrizzi ‘still fighting’ in ICU, says lawyer
Last Wednesday, the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, denied Agrizzi bail in a matter where he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.
After spending a night in prison, he was taken to a public hospital.
On Monday, Agrizzi was rushed to a private hospital after his condition worsened.
More to follow.
Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.