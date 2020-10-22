JUST IN | Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has heart attack in hospital

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi had a heart attack in hospital during the course of Wednesday night, his lawyer said.

“I can confirm that he had a heart attack. The doctors managed to resuscitate and stabilise him but he’s obviously in a very serious condition,” Daniel Witz told on Thursday.

Last Wednesday, the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, denied Agrizzi bail in a matter where he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

After spending a night in prison, he was taken to a public hospital.

On Monday, Agrizzi was rushed to a private hospital after his condition worsened.

