Jumio Announces Video Verification Solution to Reduce Onboarding Time, Deter Financial Crime and Streamline KYC Compliance

Increasingly, financial institutions are being asked to walk a fine line between regulatory compliance, fraud detection, digital security and the customer experience. Video Verification helps meet these challenges with an intuitive online identity verification experience that deters bad actors from using fake identity credentials and documents to gain access to a fintech’s digital financial system.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through a unified, end-to-end identity verification and eKYC platform. The Jumio KYX Platform offers a range of identity proofing and AML services to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust from account opening to ongoing transaction monitoring.

Leveraging advanced technology including AI, biometrics, machine learning, liveness detection and automation, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR. Jumio has verified more than 250 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

