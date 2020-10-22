Jill Duggar Reveals She And Husband Derick Distanced Themselves From Her Family Because They Were Sick Of Having No Control Over Their Lives!

The Duggars are generally a very united clan but Jill Duggar is an exception following her fallout with her massive reality TV family. That being said, she finally opened up about it, revealing what led to her decision to distance herself from her relatives.

As it turns out, she and husband, Derick Dillard, had little to no control over their own lives and they just could not continue to live like that anymore.

Apparently, the Duggars would tell them what to do and what not to do all the time and the couple confirmed that was the biggest reason they distanced themselves from her family.

During an interview for PEOPLE, Jill dished that ‘Our control to choose the jobs we were allowed to accept and where we were allowed to live was taken away from us.’

Derick went on to add that ‘The first years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards some opportunities only to hit a dead end when we would be told, ‘Well, you are not allowed to do that.’’

Jill mentioned that their decision to leave Counting On back in 2017 did not sit well with everyone else but ‘by that point we had had enough. We knew that we had to pull out completely to reevaluate and get our bearings.’

Furthermore, following her rift with her famous family, Jill has actively gone against many of their conservative rules.

More precisely, she’s gotten a nose ring, wears jeans and even has alcohol when she feels like it!

‘Sometimes, it’s a good thing being OK with other people not being OK. I never expected this to happen or to get to this point, but I am realizing I cannot put a timeline on healing. I love my family and they love me. I really just have to follow God’s lead and take it one day at a time,’ Jill told the news outlet.



