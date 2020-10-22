Jill Duggar Cut Ties With the Duggars After Autonomy Was “Taken Away”

Earlier this month, Jill and Derick answered fans’ questions about their departure on YouTube.

“We found out we didn’t have as much control over our lives as it related to the show and stuff, as we needed. We had to make a decision at that time to kind of put the show aside just so like to pursue our own goals and everything. That’s when we made that decision,” she explained at the time. “It was just a good decision for us.”

Derick weighed in, “We were kind of put between a rock and a hard place where we had to choose between our family goals over filming and it really felt like it was in the best interest as a family to pursue our family goals.”

And this isn’t the only clash between the Dillards and the network. Back in November 2017, TLC cut ties with Derick after he was accused of bullying another TLC star, Jazz Jennings from the show I Am Jazz, which shined a light on transgender experiences. “‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God,” Derick tweeted.

TLC responded, “The network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network.”

The spouses, however, are still going strong. Last year, Derick and Jill spent their fifth wedding anniversary in Missouri reading the Kama Sutra. Her advice for a strong marriage? “Be open with your spouse about your desires and change things up to keep it exciting!”