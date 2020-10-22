Jessie J Reveals She’s Single Again Only Months After Apparent Channing Tatum Reunion!

Despite the fact that Jessie J and Channing Tatum seemingly reunited back in April, now the singer declared herself single again! Did the two split for good this time around?

Knowing how many times the stars have broken up and then gotten back together over the years, it is safe to mention that their relationship is at least complicated.

However, due to the pandemic going on and the related quarantine orders, fans and paparazzi haven’t been able to learn much about where they stand lately.

That was until the singer herself took to social media to seemingly declare that she is no longer in a relationship!

Jessie J posted a clip of her twerking on Instagram and in the caption, she simply wrote: ‘Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji].’

No matter what that may mean, what is pretty clear about her message is that she is definitely single and [perhaps] ready to mingle amid COVID-19!

Furthermore, one insider shared with E! News that this has been the case ‘months ago!’

Before that, Jessie and Channing were romantically linked again back in April, just around the actor’s 40th birthday.

At the time, his now ex girlfriend took to her IG account to pay tribute to him, writing: ‘Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are one of a kind. I’m so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met.’

The following day, the on again, off again couple was seen on a motorcycle ride together, seemingly making their reunion official.

A few weeks before this, one source had told E! News that Jesse and Channing had separated, realizing that they are better as just friends.

Advertisement

The insider claimed that ‘They love and care about each other,’ but do not work well as a romantic pair.



Post Views:

0