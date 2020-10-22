Jennifer Lawrence Gives Rare Interview About Married Life With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is usually really private about her married life but this time around, she was more open to giving out some details! As you might know, the actress is married to Cooke Maroney!

While a guest on Dear Media’s Absolutely Not podcast, Jennifer discussed a lot of things with the host, Heather McMahan, including quarantine life, slumber parties, her bachelorette party, and more!

Jennifer revealed that she really likes doing sleepovers with her closest friends and she made it very clear that even amid the pandemic, that has not changed!

Not only that but her marital status hasn’t diminished that either and she told the host that a slumber party happened even the very night before the interview!

Lawrence shared that ‘I never know the end of the hangout. Like, I’m married and I have slumber parties like once a week. My friend came over [last night] and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest. He knows the drill. My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time.’

‘Then she got married when we were pretty young. I was like, 24 and I was like, ‘Well, I understand. It’s going to change. You’re going to get married.’ She was like, ‘Oh, it’s not.’ And we still, to this day — she’s been married for seven years — we love a girly slumber.’

Lawrence revealed that even her bachelorette party was a ‘major sleepover.’

However, she admitted to regretting the fact that she did not throw a proper celebration since went to her a friend’s bachelorette bash a bit after and it was ‘the most fun weekend of [her] entire life.’

The actress opened up about the lockdown with her husband, saying that it hasn’t affected her at all since she is a ‘homebody’ and ‘the laziest person who’s ever lived.’

‘Like Cooke’s biggest joke with me, he’s like, ‘Oh, you want to go directly back to the apartment babe?’ Or like, ‘Oh no, you have to stay in bed again today,’’ she shared about her and her husband’s inside jokes.



