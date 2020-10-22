Ivanka Trump Trolled for Saying That She Uses COVID-19 Quarantine to Learn Guitar

Instagram

While her comment may sound innocent, people criticize the 38-year-old daughter of Donald Trump for it as one accuses her of not taking the pandemic seriously and calls it a ‘tone deaf’ remark.

–

Ivanka Trump is just like anyone else, who picks up a new hobby while in quarantine amid COVID-19 pandemic. The 38-daughter of President Donald Trump participated in a Q&A session about several issues, including the pandemic, near Grand Rapids, Michigan on October 20 where she revealed how she spent time at home.

“For a lot of us … during this pandemic, we’ve reconnected to some of life’s simple pleasures,” the senior advisor to POTUS shared during the event. “Board games, for example. We’ve dusted off all of ours, for sure.”

She then said that she’s been playing guitar during her time alone. “I took up playing guitar, because my husband was working very late nights,” Ivanka explained. “I’d come home, after I’d put the kids to bed and after I went back online and finished my work, I’d be sitting there, and so I taught myself — or am teaching myself — how to play guitar.”

While the interview seemed innocent, people criticized her for it as one accused her of not taking the pandemic seriously. “She is so fortunate not to have to worry about paying bills, or finding medical care for her family, or worrying whether it’s safe to ride public transportation to that job that she needs to keep her family afloat. This is so tone deaf,” the naysayer wrote on Twitter.

“Isn’t that nice! People are worried about paying the bills, feeding their family, getting laid off, getting sick, fighting for unemployment, waiting in lines for food, teaching their kids at home, etc,” someone else opined. Another user also sarcastically criticized, “Other people are going to bed sick to their stomach every night not knowing how to feed their children and pay their mortgage. But I’m glad you’re ‘enjoying’ this pandemic.”

This is not the first time for Ivanka to get backlash on Twitter. She previously was labeled “lame” for tagging a wrong person in a 27th birthday tribute to her young sister Tiffany Trump. “Happy birthday @tiffanytrump! Hope this year marks your best turn yet around the sun! Love you so much!” the businesswoman wrote while Tiffany’s correct handle was @tiffanyatrump, reflecting her middle initial Ariana.

Ivanka didn’t seem to realize that she made a mistake, setting the Internet abuzz with negative feedback. One user, in particular, didn’t mince her/his words as s/he wrote to Ivanka, “Lame. That’s NOT Tiffany’s acct, nimrod.”