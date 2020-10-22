Isa Guha hits out at controversy sparked by Geoff Boycott comments

Cricket commentator Isa Guha has been dragged into the controversy surrounding former England opening batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who claims the BBC dropped him from its broadcasts in a move to promote “equality over quality.”

The 80-year-old Boycott was scathing in his condemnation of the BBC, where he spent 14 years as a commentator for the iconic Test Match Special, a stint that ended in June.

At the time Boycott caused controversy for re-tweeting a comment that said: “White, male, straight, tory and knows about cricket. Surprised he lasted this long at the BBC.” Boycott wrote: “Absolutely right” before later deleting the tweet.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Boycott took aim at the public broadcaster.

“They have sacrificed quality for equality. It is now all about political correctness, about gender and race,” Boycott said. “When you work for them you are wary and frightened of saying anything. It is a minefield out there and that is sad.

“I think long after I am dead there will be a government come along who will take away the BBC’s funding and they will have to go private, out into the real world like ITV and Sky because at the top, it is not run particularly well.”

Guha took exception to a Daily Mail piece on Boycott’s comments, that suggested Boycott had been replaced by Guha, despite the fact she’s worked for the BBC for a decade. Boycott’s role as an expert commentator was in fact taken by former England captain Alastair Cook.

“I tend to ignore these articles and realise that, by reacting, it only fulfils the objectives of the headline,” Guha wrote. “But having been subjected to this over the last few years I just wanted to say a couple of things.

“I appreciate people have varying opinions on the job I do as a presenter/commentator. However, the idea that I have ‘replaced’ Geoffrey is a bit odd, having worked on international men’s cricket at the BBC for the best part of 10 years.

“Furthermore, my role is completely different to Geoffrey’s. To keep being dragged into this kind of conversation purely because of the colour of my skin and gender is quite frankly tiresome and only serves to create division.

Cricket commentator Isa Guha. (Getty)

“I only have sadness that this should be deemed newsworthy over something more positive and inspiring.”

Test Match Special producer Adam Mountford backed Guha, who played in England’s 2009 World Cup winning side, and was the first woman of Asian heritage to represent England.

“It is outrageous that you should have to put up with this sort of thing Isa,” he tweeted.

“If there is someone who epitomises high quality broadcasting, it is you.

“You have been a key part of the team for almost a decade and we are lucky to have you.”