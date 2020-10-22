Is Khloe Kardashian changing herself for Tristan Thompson? This is the question many people are asking now that Khloe and Tristan are back together. The public has noticed for quite some time that Khloe is changing her look. Not only has she trimmed down her frame, but her face looks much different than when she first appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She’s continually blasted on social media for her changing looks, but now, some people are offering a theory as to why she continues to change. The belief is that she is doing anything and everything possible to keep Tristan Thompson.

According to a report by In Touch, for their upcoming October 26, 2020, issue, Khloe wants Tristan to marry her and is doing everything she can to make it happen. Khloe hasn’t spoken out about the report or answered those who are accusing her of changing herself for Tristan.

A source stated the following to the publication.

Khloe’s face keeps changing, and it’s because she doesn’t think she’s pretty enough. She wants to make herself irresistible to Tristan. But she’s becoming unrecognizable. Plus, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

People are continually sounding off about Khloe’s appearance and there are many who believe that she simply doesn’t love herself and has self-esteem issues. It can’t help matters that Tristan cheated on her multiple times while she was pregnant.

Many of Khloe’s most loyal fans were furious that she took him back and is seemingly doing so much to keep him.

At this time, Khloe Kardashian hasn’t released anything publicly about plans for her and Tristan Thompson to marry.

You may see a tweet someone shared about Khloe’s changing looks below.

I’m sorry but @khloekardashian changing her face in every picture is showing self hate so her calling out the haters even though it’s somewhat justified is just not right. She would rather keep changing her face than actually promote self love. It sucks because she’s not ugly — stay_mad (@trumps_racist) October 4, 2020

Whether Khloe continues to change her looks to please herself or please Tristan Thompson is unknown, but one thing is certain — many of Khloe’s fans do not think she should change herself to keep Tristan by her side.

Tristan and Khloe share two-year-old daughter True “Tutu” Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian has done more face changing than Arya Stark did in seasons 6-8 :/ https://t.co/KzczfwvC0K — Sara of House Lash (@_spetty) May 24, 2020

What do you think? Do you feel it’s okay to change yourself to please your partner or should you only undergo those types of changes to make yourself happy?

