Is Katie Holmes secretly married to Emilio Vitolo Jr.? That’s the question many people are asking due to an article in the upcoming, October 26, 2020, issue of Ok! Magazine. Katie and Emilio have been dating, following her split from longtime boyfriend Jamie Foxx. The two have no issues showing their love and affection for each other publicly and are often photographed holding hands, hugging, and kissing. Now, a source is reporting to the outlet that Katie and Emilio eloped but not everyone believes the report.

According to the publication, the two eloped just one month after showing off their love to the public. The source said that the two were married and Emilio’s father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., was a witness. According to the publication’s source, the couple had a courthouse wedding. Ok! stated the following.

Katie Holmes’ Boyfriend Jamie Foxx Loves Her New Hairdo » Katie wore her hair loose, a summery dress with a stylish jacket and high heels, and had a pretty little bouquet. She’s always thought it would be so romantic to elope and it was.

While there is no confirmation that Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr., were married or eloped, the publication continued to go on and quote a source who suggests that Katie wants to have more children!

Are Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Slowly Going Public As A Couple? »

You may see several photos of Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr., enjoying each other’s company below.

View this post on Instagram Due to the latest comments about Katie and Emilio’s relationship, I would like to say that you should not judge anyone and less when you do not really know what happened, only Katie and Emilio know, it is not fair that you make judgments and conjectures just for tabloid gossip, this is Katie’s business, her life, her decisions, she is an extraordinary woman who is a great mother, daughter sister and actress, so please don’t keep sending hate on her social media since she doesn’t deserve it, just Katie and Emilio know the truth and no one else is concerned. Because people are always hurting others when they are happy. I only see that Katie is happy and in love after a long time, and yes, this is Katie’s business, and if he suits her or not, that is something that only concerns Katie to decide, no one else should say or comment on something that does not know, she makes her decisions. 📷 08/09/2020. #newlove #KatieHolmes #emiliovitolo #hollywood #hollywoodcouple #newcople #love A post shared by Katie Holmes 👑 (@katieholmesfans) on Sep 13, 2020 at 1:15pm PDT

Katie Holmes is 41-years-old and Emilio Vitolo Jr. is 33-years-old. Katie shares 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise and hasn’t had any other children. According to Ok Magazine’s source, Katie would like to have a baby with Emilio. Neither Katie nor Emilio have addressed any of these claims.

The source stated the following to the publication.

Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Are Going Strong After Breakup Rumors » She can imagine herself with two or three more kids, and Emilio’s definitely on board. Katie hopes to get pregnant by Christmas at the latest. In the meantime, she’s still pinching herself —she’s never been happier.

What do you think about the report? Do you believe that Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. are secretly married and trying to have a baby?

