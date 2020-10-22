iProov Recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor

Article content continued

“Security and risk management leaders responsible for identity access management and fraud detection should…enhance existing enrollment and account recovery capabilities to prevent video replay attacks and ensure genuine human presence.”

iProov technology is being used by the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, GovTech Singapore, the NHS, Rabobank, ING, Knab Bank, and more.

Andrew Bud concluded; “2020 has clearly shown that businesses, governments and consumers crucially depend on proof of the genuine presence of an individual online. The rapid shift to the use of remote online services and payments during COVID-19 has inevitably led to a sharp increase in online crime and fraud. Only Genuine Presence Assurance can protect against deepfakes and other sophisticated criminal tactics that will flourish in this new normal.”

Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Identity Access Management and Fraud Detection” Jonathan Care, Akif Khan, Tricia Phillips, Felix Gaehtgens, 05 October 2020.

Gartner disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

