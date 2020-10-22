Institutional Investor Publishes 2020 All-Canada Research Team Rankings RBC and BMO Capital Markets dominate the leaders table as this year’s top research providers for All-Canada

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Institutional Investor All-Canada Research survey determines the best-in-class of sell-side research teams and provides valuable qualitative market feedback from market participants on optimising the provision, acquisition and consumption of Research Advisory services across Canada. Performance analysis on the data output allows in-depth comparative analytics which can be used for strategic business decision-making.

2020 marks the second year of running the survey and for the publication of the survey’s commission-weighted results. The commission-weighted approach accurately reflects how the buy-side values and rewards the sell-side for their research advisory services. This year’s leaders table and its historical data are based on the firms’ overall market share scores.

This year’s survey included 16 sectors, with the addition of the Economics sector and an expansion of others into more granular sub-sectors (for example, Financials was further sliced into Banks, Insurance and Specialty & Other Finance in 2020).

Despite some challenging macro-economic headwinds surrounding uncertainties due to the pandemic, the survey saw a strong response rate for its second year; the results reflected the opinion of 386 portfolio managers and analysts at 270 institutions.

Changes are underway for how research is valued, consumed, and paid for, and many asset owners across North America are adopting similar practices to those enforced in Europe to comply with MiFID II, in spite of the uncertainty around the impact of unbundling on sell-side firms in North America. The Covid-19 crisis has not diminished the appetite by asset managers for sell-side research and advisory services, and it is clear that the competitive landscape remains tight. If research and commission wallets continue to decline, selecting the highest quality firms and analysts will continue to be essential for buy-side firms to justify how they spend their clients’, or their own, research budget.

ResultsHighlights

For the second year in a row, the top five positions in the leaders table (based on market share), are held by RBC, achieving first place, BMO Capital Markets in second place, Scotiabank in third place, followed by CIBC World Markets and The Toronto-Dominion Bank in fourth and fifth places respectively.

The largest mover in the leaders table is National Bank Financial, Inc, jumping four places this year to sixth place. Desjardins Securities has also climbed the ranks from 2019, up a place into seventh.

A new entry to the leaders table include Canaccord Genuity.

David Enticknap, Head of II Research,says, “It’s been a challenging year for the equities industry; asset managers, brokers and the listed companies alike. All sides of the investment community have been forced to adapt to levels of remote interaction that could never have been foreseen at the start of the year. The appetite for high quality written research has not diminished in the crisis and most of our brokers have reported an increase in productivity. Conducting global surveys has been a challenge but we are delighted that investment managers recognise the value that our objective and independent process and we thank all participants for their contribution.”

