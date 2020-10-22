Instagram outage preventing some users from sending direct messages

Instagram is facing a major outage this Wednesday, and if you’re experiencing any problems accessing it, you’re not alone. Users have been reporting for about an hour that the social network is partially down.

The outage is affecting users in different ways, but most reports suggest that direct messages were the most affected feature of the social network. Some users are now unable to access Instagram through the mobile app or website.

According to DownDetector, the Instagram outage started around 6 p.m. EST and is still affecting users around the world. Unfortunately, the company hasn’t yet shared any details about the outage or any estimates to fix the problem.

If you have been affected by today’s outage, you will probably have to wait until Instagram fixes the issue.

