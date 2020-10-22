India’s Dr Reddy’s isolates data center services after cyberattack By

© .



BENGALURU () – Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NS:) said on Thursday it had isolated all its data center services as a preventive measure following a cyberattack.

Shares of the company, which has a partnership to run clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine in India, fell as much as 4.3% after local television channel ET Now first reported the news.

“We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident,” Dr Reddy’s Chief Information Officer Mukesh Rathi said in a statement.

Dr Reddy’s, India’s No.2 drugmaker by market value, had shut its key plants globally due to the breach at its servers, ET Now had reported, citing sources.

Its plants in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, India and Russia were impacted, the report added.

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s also has tie-ups with global firms to sell coronavirus treatments remdesivir and favipiravir in India besides its partnership for the Sputnik-V vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s did not respond to a email seeking more details.