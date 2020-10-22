Ice Cube Says He’s a ‘True Undecided Voter’ Despite Assisting Trump’s Campaign

WENN

While he reveals that he has voted Democrat ‘in every election,’ the ‘High Note’ star admits he’s still undecided this year ‘because they’re not doing enough.’

Ice Cube has once again set things straight on his political stance after receiving backlash for working with the Trump administration. On Wednesday, October 21, he appeared on HOT 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” to discuss his decision to assist Donald Trump‘s team with his Contract with Black America (CWBA).

Saying that he didn’t actually work with the Trump campaign, Cube said, “I’m not supporting Donald Trump.” That doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s ready to give his vote to Joe Biden, either. The 51-year-old admitted that he’s still undecided about whom to choose at the upcoming election. While he has voted for Democrat “in every election,” he said, “I’m a real true undecided voter because they’re not doing enough.”

Cube also explained why he’s not wanting to speak only with Democrats or Republicans, claiming, “Both sides are lacking, and they gotta do better.” As to why he eventually works with Trump’s team, he said that Democrats did seem interested in his CWBA , but never properly followed it up. Meanwhile, Trump administration contacted him after the contract went public. “People can always add to it. It’s not my contract. I believe it’s out contract,” he said.

After the Trump team reached out, Cube told them “no one’s gonna believe you unless you do something,” which is probably what sparked the tweet from Trump 2020 senior adviser Katrina Pierson. “You know, to me it’s politics,” he said of how he feels about the tweet. “Of course, it’s a little shady because it was misleading, but it’s politics.”

During the interview, the “Boyz n the Hood” star also suggested that racism does exist in both sides of the major political poles. “White supremacy do turn me off, but it’s everywhere, and it’s on both sides of the aisle,” he claimed. “That’s just the reality that we live in, and I’m not naive to that. We’re engulfed in white supremacy, so that’s just something we’re gonna have to fight our way out of.”

Repeatedly stressing that he’s not a fan of Trump or a supporter, Cube said that the current president should carry out the promise of the Platinum Plan because what he’s doing right now isn’t working. “Your country is coming apart,” he criticized the 45th POTUS. “It’s coming apart at the seams, it don’t work. It’s not fixed. It’s not great again. You wanna fix that? You gotta fix the black issue.”





Prior to this interview, Cube hit out at Trump’s son Eric Trump for sharing a fake photo depicting him and 50 Cent as Trump’s supporters. In the doctored image, both rappers wore “Trump 2020” hats while posing together at what looked like a basketball game. Cube called out the 36-year-old businessman, “N***a please…”