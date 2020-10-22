How to watch the final presidential debate between Donald Trump, Joe Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice-president Joe Biden, meet for their second and final debate of the presidential election campaign in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday.

The 90-minute debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

Viewers will see a new approach as organizers strive to prevent the kind of chaos that marred last month’s first debate in Cleveland, Ohio, when moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News struggled to maintain order as the candidates frequently talked over each other.

Trump and Biden will have their microphones muted when the other is answering the moderator’s opening question for each topic. Each answer will take two minutes.

The topics will be, but not necessarily in this order:

Fighting COVID-19.

American families.

Race in America.

Climate change.

National security.

Leadership.

This was to be the third presidential debate. Organizers cancelled the debate scheduled for Oct. 15 after Trump declined to take part in a virtual format, chosen following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

