How Phantom Secure, which started as a privacy-focused phone company in Canada, became a network for the Sinaloa Cartel before being shut down by the FBI (Joseph Cox/VICE)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Joseph Cox / VICE:

How Phantom Secure, which started as a privacy-focused phone company in Canada, became a network for the Sinaloa Cartel before being shut down by the FBI  —  Vince Ramos wanted Phantom Secure to be the Uber of privacy-focused, luxury-branded phones,mdash;flood the market with devices, and sort out the law later.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR