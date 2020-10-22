How Phantom Secure, which started as a privacy-focused phone company in Canada, became a network for the Sinaloa Cartel before being shut down by the FBI (Joseph Cox/VICE)

Joseph Cox / VICE:
How Phantom Secure, which started as a privacy-focused phone company in Canada, became a network for the Sinaloa Cartel before being shut down by the FBI — Vince Ramos wanted Phantom Secure to be the Uber of privacy-focused, luxury-branded phones,mdash;flood the market with devices, and sort out the law later.
