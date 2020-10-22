How much will a COVID-19 vaccine cost? Pricing of all vaccine deals shrouded in secrecy

Article content continued

Gavi, the UN-backed vaccines alliance, and the Gates Foundation last month expanded a deal with Poonawalla’s institute for delivery of up to 200 million doses of candidate vaccines licensed from AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc. to low and middle-income countries at a maximum of US$3 a dose — with the option to increase the volume of the order several times over.

Other initiatives to support global access include efforts by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which is co-funding nine vaccine candidates with a mix of partners including big companies and academic institutions.

The price needs three tiers where rich countries are paying back a lot of the fixed costs, middle-income countries are paying back some of the fixed costs and the poorer countries are paying a true marginal cost Bill Gates

But the Covax initiative, the World Health Organization’s flagship program to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccinations to poorer countries by the end of next year, had to delay its full launch until this month after it struggled to sign up rich countries.

Gates said he was hopeful in the long term that competition would keep prices down. “By the end of the year, or certainly in the first quarter of next year, the likelihood is that, of the six leading vaccines, two or three of them are likely to show efficacy, and then we’ll be off to the races,” he said.

But he also acknowledged that prices for certain vaccines were likely to remain higher than others. For example, mRNA vaccines, such as those from Moderna and the Pfizer and BioNTech partnership, are more expensive to manufacture than vaccines based on an adenovirus vector such as the shot developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, he said.

A fundamental challenge for effective planning and pricing is that all those involved have had to squash the normal decade-long vaccine development cycle into a fraction of that time, said one senior EU official.

“We’re now trying to compress this to 12 to 18 months and not only produce a few vaccines but produce them in the order of hundreds of millions — even billions — in volume,” the official said. “This is risky business.”

