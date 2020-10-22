How Maluma Designed His Own 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards Look

“Working on my performance look with Pyer Moss was amazing,” Maluma explained. “He presented a Bobby Brown ’90s all white silk look for the intimate piano concept, which had me excited as everything was in the silk materials and embroidery in the fabric, with shiny stones to accent the mood lighting on stage. I love working with creatives like Pyer Moss that bring music, culture and influence together.”

And as seen on Instagram, the musician went all out for the red carpet with a look that was ultimately seen when he accepted his award.

“For my carpet look, I wanted to go with ‘Rat Pack’ meets Generation Z,” the musician explained to E! News. “I love the Frank Sinatra suit era and I had the high shoulder blazer but added the long shorts with Nike Travis Scotts to keep it young, and fresh. The pearl accessories were perfect to bring in a modern day elegance through a new generation in fashion.”

—Reporting by Linda Kim