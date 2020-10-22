Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Shows Interest in Joining ‘The Bachelor’

Instagram

In a new interview, the 36-year-old actor/model also talks about having a great relationship and co-parenting his sons Jeremy Jr. and Jayden with his baby mamas, Melissa Meeks and Chloe Green.

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks is now single and ready to mingle. With his new status, it is more than possible for him to embark on a love journey in upcoming season of ABC’s “The Bachelor“. When asked about the matter, the model also admits to considering the option.

In an interview with Extra on Wednesday, October 21, the “Trigger” star claimed that he would “definitely consider” competing on the long-running dating competition show. “If you guys want to reach out, I would love to have a sit-down,” so he said.

In the meantime, he shared he’s “trying to focus on self.”

The 36-year-old actor/model also talked about co-parenting with his baby mamas, Melissa Meeks and Chloe Green. “I have an incredible relationship with Chloe, the mother of my 2-year-old, [Jayden.] And now I have a relationship with the mother of my oldest son, [Jeremy Jr., 11] … We’re all coparenting. They are incredible mothers.”

Jeremy earned a nickmame as Hot Felon after his mugshot went viral back in 2014. He later made headlines after he was photographed getting hot and heavy with Chloe aboard a yacht in 2018 while he was still married to Melissa.

Jeremy and Melissa eventually finalized their divorce in June 2018. The same month, he announced on Instagram the arrival of his and Chloe’s first son together. “We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” the Topshop heiress wrote in a post. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

While Jeremy and Chloe sparked engagement rumors in October 2018, the pair reportedly split in August 2019.