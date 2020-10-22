Hong Kong fines Goldman unit $350 million over 1MDB By

© . FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
HONG KONG () – Hong Kong’s markets watchdog has fined Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. $350 million for its role in Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal.
The Securities and Futures Commission said the Goldman Sachs (N:) unit had made serious lapses and there were deficiencies in its management controls that contributed to the misappropriation of $2.6 billion from funds raised by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in three bond offerings in 2012 and 2013.
