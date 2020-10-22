High-profile CEO transitions could be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to executive turnover

Article content continued

Wallace is expecting a lot of leadership turnover in the latter part of 2021 and into 2022, since recessions, such as the one caused by COVID-19, generally lead to more resignations and retirements.

“I just think that, intuitively, when you look at the amount of effort and time, you’re going to have a lot of tired leaders coming out of this pandemic and economic downturn,” he said.

CEOs may fancy themselves as tough-talking, hard-charging, Type-A personalities, but they’re likely feeling some of the same stresses other people feel, although they’re compensated for those pressures in a much more handsome fashion.

A summer survey that audit firm KPMG conducted of CEOs in eight key markets, including Canada, found that 39 per cent of them had their health, or the health of a family member, affected by COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds also reported that changes had been made to their compensation because of the crisis.

Richard Leblanc, a professor of corporate governance, law and ethics at Toronto’s York University, said boards of directors have gone from being concerned about CEOs contracting COVID-19 to worrying about executive burn-out.

“Executive wellness and succession is front and centre for boards right now,” he said.

Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic rolled in after executives had dealt with years of economic uncertainty and disruption prompted by geopolitical trade battles and business-changing technology. That’s in addition to responding to the changing preferences of investors, who are putting more focus on environmental and social factors when it comes to where they park their money.