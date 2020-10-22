Here’s what’s coming to Crave in November 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in November.

We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.

Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.

Crave is available on Android, iOS and now on PlayStation 4.

November 1st

A View to Kill (HBO + Movies)

Casino Royale (2006) (HBO + Movies)

Diamonds are Forever (HBO + Movies)

Die Another Day (HBO + Movies)

No (HBO + Movies)

For Your Eyes Only (HBO + Movies)

From Russia With Love (HBO + Movies)

GoldenEye (HBO + Movies)

GoldFinger (HBO + Movies)

License to Kill (HBO + Movies)

Live and Let Die (HBO + Movies)

Moonraker (HBO + Movies)

Never Say Never Again (HBO + Movies)

Octopussy (HBO + Movies)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (HBO + Movies)

Quantum of Solace (HBO + Movies)

Skyfall (HBO + Movies)

Spectre (HBO + Movies)

The Living Daylights (HBO + Movies)

The Man with the Golden Gun (HBO + Movies)

The Spy Who Loved Me (HBO + Movies)

The World Is Not Enough (HBO + Movies)

Thunderball (HBO + Movies)

Tomorrow Never Dies (HBO + Movies)

You Only Live Twice (HBO + Movies)

Primary Colours (Starz)

November 3rd

The Candidate (Starz)

November 4th

Ash (HBO + Movies)

Enemy (HBO + Movies)

November 6th

The Bernie Mac Show: seasons 1 – 5

Emma (HBO + Movies)

Burden (HBO + Movies)

The Iron Lady (Starz)

Speed (Starz)

Man Down (Starz)

November 7th

2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)

November 8th

Moonbase 8: season 1

November 9th

Industry: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)

November 11th

American Woman (2019) (HBO + Movies)

Afghan Luke (Starz)

Thin Red Line (Starz)

Patton (1970) (Starz)

November 12th

Transhood *Documentary* @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)

November 13th

I Am Greta (HBO + Movies)

Dark Waters (HBO + Movies)

(Not) Hero

Bee & Puppy Cat

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (Starz)

Fruitvale Station (Starz)

Gone Baby Gone (Starz)

November 15th

The Regans: season 1, episode 1 @8pm ET

Flesh and Bones: season 1 (Starz)

Murder on Middle Beach: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)

November 16th

His Dark Materials: season 2, episode 1 @9pm ET

November 18th

Crazy, Not Insane @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)

Dreamland (HBO + Movies)

Gabrielle (Starz)

Zero Dark Thirty (Starz)

November 20th

Dolittle (HBO + Movies)

Wendy (HBO + Movies)

Macho @9pm ET

16 and Pregnant: seasons 1 – 6

Double Your Dish: season 1

Made by Destruction: seasons 1 – 2

Moka’s Fabulous Adventure: season 1B

Teen Mom: seasons 6 – 9

The Real World: seasons 28 – 30

American Psycho (Starz)

Empire of the Sun (Starz)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (Starz)

RockNRolla (Starz)

November 21st

Between the World and Me @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)

November 22nd

Belushi @9pm ET

November 25th

The Mystery of DB Cooper @9pm ET

Sweetness in the Belly (HBO + Movies)

Inch’Allah (Starz)

November 26th

Flight Attendant: season 1, episodes 1-3 (HBO + Movies)

Super Intelligence (HBO + Movies)

November 27th