Here’s what’s coming to Crave in November 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in November.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
Crave is available on Android, iOS and now on PlayStation 4.
November 1st
- A View to Kill (HBO + Movies)
- Casino Royale (2006) (HBO + Movies)
- Diamonds are Forever (HBO + Movies)
- Die Another Day (HBO + Movies)
- No (HBO + Movies)
- For Your Eyes Only (HBO + Movies)
From Russia With Love (HBO + Movies)
- GoldenEye (HBO + Movies)
- GoldFinger (HBO + Movies)
- License to Kill (HBO + Movies)
- Live and Let Die (HBO + Movies)
- Moonraker (HBO + Movies)
- Never Say Never Again (HBO + Movies)
- Octopussy (HBO + Movies)
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (HBO + Movies)
- Quantum of Solace (HBO + Movies)
- Skyfall (HBO + Movies)
- Spectre (HBO + Movies)
- The Living Daylights (HBO + Movies)
- The Man with the Golden Gun (HBO + Movies)
- The Spy Who Loved Me (HBO + Movies)
- The World Is Not Enough (HBO + Movies)
- Thunderball (HBO + Movies)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (HBO + Movies)
- You Only Live Twice (HBO + Movies)
- Primary Colours (Starz)
November 3rd
- The Candidate (Starz)
November 4th
- Ash (HBO + Movies)
- Enemy (HBO + Movies)
November 6th
- The Bernie Mac Show: seasons 1 – 5
- Emma (HBO + Movies)
- Burden (HBO + Movies)
- The Iron Lady (Starz)
- Speed (Starz)
- Man Down (Starz)
November 7th
- 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)
November 8th
- Moonbase 8: season 1
November 9th
- Industry: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)
November 11th
- American Woman (2019) (HBO + Movies)
- Afghan Luke (Starz)
- Thin Red Line (Starz)
- Patton (1970) (Starz)
November 12th
- Transhood *Documentary* @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
November 13th
- I Am Greta (HBO + Movies)
- Dark Waters (HBO + Movies)
- (Not) Hero
- Bee & Puppy Cat
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (Starz)
- Fruitvale Station (Starz)
- Gone Baby Gone (Starz)
November 15th
- The Regans: season 1, episode 1 @8pm ET
Flesh and Bones: season 1 (Starz)
- Murder on Middle Beach: season 1, episode 1 @10pm ET (HBO + Movies)
November 16th
- His Dark Materials: season 2, episode 1 @9pm ET
November 18th
- Crazy, Not Insane @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Dreamland (HBO + Movies)
- Gabrielle (Starz)
- Zero Dark Thirty (Starz)
November 20th
- Dolittle (HBO + Movies)
- Wendy (HBO + Movies)
- Macho @9pm ET
- 16 and Pregnant: seasons 1 – 6
- Double Your Dish: season 1
- Made by Destruction: seasons 1 – 2
- Moka’s Fabulous Adventure: season 1B
- Teen Mom: seasons 6 – 9
- The Real World: seasons 28 – 30
- American Psycho (Starz)
- Empire of the Sun (Starz)
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (Starz)
- RockNRolla (Starz)
November 21st
- Between the World and Me @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)
November 22nd
- Belushi @9pm ET
November 25th
- The Mystery of DB Cooper @9pm ET
- Sweetness in the Belly (HBO + Movies)
- Inch’Allah (Starz)
November 26th
- Flight Attendant: season 1, episodes 1-3 (HBO + Movies)
- Super Intelligence (HBO + Movies)
November 27th
- A Christmas Carol (HBO + Movies)
- A Twist of Christmas (HBO + Movies)
- A Wish For Christmas (HBO + Movies)
- Christmas Encore (HBO + Movies)
- Christmas in Angel Falls (HBO + Movies)
- Every Christmas Has a Story (HBO + Movies)
- Every Day is Christmas (HBO + Movies)
- It’s a Wonderful Life (HBO + Movies)
- Looks Like Christmas (HBO + Movies)
- My Christmas Dream (HBO + Movies)
- A Fair Snowman (HBO + Movies)
- Never Rarely Sometimes Always (HBO + Movies)
- Santa’s Squad (HBO + Movies)
- S.O.S Christmas (HBO + Movies)
- The Polar Express (HBO + Movies)
- A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All
- A Russell Peters Christmas
- Christmastime in South Park
- Comedy Central’s All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas
- Special
- Corporate: season 3
- Doctor Who: The Christmas Specials
- Howdytoons: Dinosaur Songs
Howdytoons: Nursery Rhymes
- Howdytoons Prehistorica
- Most Ridiculous: Season 2
- Tosh.0: season 11C
- Casino (Starz)
- Punisher: War Zone (Starz)
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (Starz)
- The Hurt Locker (Starz)
- Fred Claus (Starz)
- Harold & Kumar Christmas (Starz)
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (Starz)
- Black Christmas (1974) (Starz)
- Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (Starz)
- Die Hard (Starz)
- Die Hard 2 (Starz)
- Love Actually (Starz)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947) (Starz)
- Miracle on 34th Steet (1994) (Starz)
- Jingle All The Way (Starz)
- Jingle All The Way 2 (Starz)
- Little Women (Starz)
- Batman Returns (Starz)
- Lethal Weapon (Starz)
- The Family Man (Starz)
- Arthur Christmas (Starz)
- Deck the Halls (Starz)
- Santa’s Little Helper (Starz)
- The Family Stone (Starz)
- 12 Men of Christmas (Starz)
- Sleepless in Seattle (Starz)
- Gremlins (Starz)
- You’ve Got Mail (Starz)
- Edward Scissorhands (Starz)
- Santa Fake (Starz)
- A Christmas Carol (1984) (Starz)
- The Best Man Holiday (Starz)
- Eyes Wide Shut (Starz)
- Coopers’ Christmas (Starz)