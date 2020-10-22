Home Entertainment Harry Style Lyrics Vs. Shakespeare Quotes Quiz

Harry Style Lyrics Vs. Shakespeare Quotes Quiz

Bradley Lamb
  1. “You’re the end of June.”

    “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

  2. “Welcome to the final show. Hope you’re wearing your best clothes.”

    “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

  3. “Eternal summer shall not fade.”

    “Sonnet 18” by William Shakespeare

  4. “For the peace of you, I hold such strife.”

    “Sonnet 75” by William Shakespeare

  5. “Keep it sweet in your memory.”

    “Sunflower, Vol. 6” by Harry Styles

  6. “Describe Adonis, and the counterfeit is poorly imitated after you.”

    “Sonnet 53” by William Shakespeare

  7. “…I guess one angel in another’s hell.”

    “Sonnet 144” by William Shakespeare

  8. “…there’s no antidote for this curse.”

    “Ever Since New York” by Harry Styles

  9. “…you temptress, my hand’s at risk.”

    “Fine Line” by Harry Styles

  10. “I do believe her, though I know she lies.”

    “Sonnet 138” by William Shakespeare

