Harry Style Lyrics Vs. Shakespeare Quotes Quiz

"You're the end of June." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles "Welcome to the final show. Hope you're wearing your best clothes." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles "Eternal summer shall not fade." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Sonnet 18" by William Shakespeare "For the peace of you, I hold such strife." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Sonnet 75" by William Shakespeare "Keep it sweet in your memory." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Sunflower, Vol. 6" by Harry Styles "Describe Adonis, and the counterfeit is poorly imitated after you." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Sonnet 53" by William Shakespeare "…I guess one angel in another's hell." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Sonnet 144" by William Shakespeare "…there's no antidote for this curse." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Ever Since New York" by Harry Styles "…you temptress, my hand's at risk." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Fine Line" by Harry Styles "I do believe her, though I know she lies." Getty Correct! Wrong! "Sonnet 138" by William Shakespeare