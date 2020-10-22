‘Harry Potter’ Star Jessie Cave Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Instagram

The 33-year-old actress who played Lavender Brown in the wizarding movie franchise has welcomed a new addition to her growing family with boyfriend Alfie.

Actress Jessie Cave is a mum-of-three after giving birth to a little boy.

The star, 33, who played Lavender Brown in the “Harry Potter” movies, announced she’d welcomed son Abraham on Instagram, revealing he’s “in the neo natal unit but he’s a strong boy.”

“Abraham ‘Bam’ Benjamin… Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken,” she penned alongside a snap of herself holding the tot in her hospital bed.

“Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.”

She continued, “We are currently in the neo natal unit but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now. The midwives (Magda & Daisy) and the doctors and neo natal nurses have been amazing (our first one to welcome us into the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting).”

“Thank you for all the cosmic well wishes. Thank you to @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms,” added Jessie.

“Honestly one of the hardest moments of my life…. hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect,” the actress concluded. “And BIG LOVE AND RESPECT for all the mothers who’ve experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us.”

<br />

Jessie and her comedian boyfriend Alfie are also parents to Donnie, five, and daughter Margot, three.