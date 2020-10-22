Hands-on with Huawei's new Mate 40 Pro: incredible cameras and powerful processors, but the app selection is atrocious and makes the handset hard to recommend (Daniel Cooper/Engadget)

Daniel Cooper / Engadget:
Hands-on with Huawei’s new Mate 40 Pro: incredible cameras and powerful processors, but the app selection is atrocious and makes the handset hard to recommend — You know the score by now. Huawei currently makes Android phones that can’t run Android apps, or at least the ones that I, and most people, want to use.
