Hailey Bieber Puts On A Fashionable Display In Vivienne Westwood

Hailey Bieber put on a fashionable display dressed from head-to-toe in denim. The outfit is from Vivienne Westwood’s Spring Summer 2021 SS/21 collection and Hailey looked stunning in the attire. Styled by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, photos of Hailey wearing the outfit are making their way across multiple social media platforms. Maeve shared several photos of Hailey wearing the outfit and paparazzi were on the scene to capture pictures when Hailey wore the outfit around New York.

The outfit features a unique pairing of a corset with a long-sleeved crop top and baggy, loose fitting jeans. The crop top features puffed sleeves, a zippered front, and a square-cut neckline. It fits perfectly with the corset that is the showstopping item in the look. As each piece is made from dark denim, the outfit has a nineties vibe to it and Hailey totally rocked the look.

Little peeks of Hailey’s toned midriff could be seen between the corset’s top and the crop top’s edge. The corset fit snugly on Hailey’s midsection and has sheer, mesh paneling on the sides. The corset bridged the gaps between the baggy pants and the crop top.

You may see several photos of Hailey Bieber wearing the outfit as shared by Maeve Reilly below.

Hailey has been spending plenty of time in New York where she keeps an apartment. Justin Bieber recently performed on Saturday Night Live and Hailey was spotted wearing a number of gorgeous outfits while out in the city. In one look, she was dressed in head-to-toe Saint Laurent. In another, Hailey went viral for wearing a gorgeous Bottega Veneta Shearling Coat.

What do you think about Hailey Bieber’s Vivienne Westwood outfit? Do you like the look on her? Do you follow Hailey Bieber’s fashion trends?

What are your thoughts about Hailey Bieber’s celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly? Do you like the looks that she puts together for Hailey?

