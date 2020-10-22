Grayscale adds a ‘cool $300M’ in a day and $1B this week By Cointelegraph

Grayscale adds a ‘cool $300M’ in a day and $1B this week
Crypto fund manager Grayscale Investments has increased its assets under management (AUM) by $1 billion in the space of a week.
According to an update posted to Grayscale’s Twitter account on Oct. 22, the investment firm currently has $7.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). That’s a billion-dollar increase on the $6.3 billion AUM Grayscale reported on Oct. 15. Each report is delayed by 24 hours so it refers to the previous day’s figure.
