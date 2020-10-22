Jay Peters / The Verge:
Google announces Fi phone subscription program where users can buy Pixel 4a for $9 per month for two years costing a total of $216 instead of $349 upfront price — That means you’ll pay a total of $216 for the phone over a 24-month subscription,nbsp; — You can now buy the Pixel 4A from Google …
Google announces Fi phone subscription program where users can buy Pixel 4a for $9 per month for two years costing a total of $216 instead of $349 upfront price (Jay Peters/The Verge)
Jay Peters / The Verge: