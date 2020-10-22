Giants vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

In a game made for “Thursday Night Football,” the awful NFC East will be on full display as the Giants go up against the Eagles.

New York (1-5) finally earned its first win of the season last weekend, 20-19 over the equally inept Washington Football Team. The difference was a failed 2-point conversion attempt by Washington.

Philadelphia (1-4-1) has gotten off to an awful start as well, but it nearly completed an 18-point comeback on Sunday against Baltimore, with only a failed 2-point conversion keeping it from tying the game late in the fourth quarter.

The crazy thing is, as bad as both the Giants and Eagles have been, they’re both still in the playoff hunt. That’s how bad the NFC East is this season. So this game could very likely have playoff implications.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Giants vs. Eagles on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 7 game.

Giants vs. Eagles score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Giants — — — — 0 Eagles — — — — 0

Giants vs. Eagles live updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(Updates will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. )

‘Thursday Night Football’ start time

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 22 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of Fox to the broadcast in Week 7.

