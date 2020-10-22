Home Sports Giants vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

In a game made for “Thursday Night Football,” the awful NFC East will be on full display as the Giants go up against the Eagles.

New York (1-5) finally earned its first win of the season last weekend, 20-19 over the equally inept Washington Football Team. The difference was a failed 2-point conversion attempt by Washington.

Philadelphia (1-4-1) has gotten off to an awful start as well, but it nearly completed an 18-point comeback on Sunday against Baltimore, with only a failed 2-point conversion keeping it from tying the game late in the fourth quarter.

The crazy thing is, as bad as both the Giants and Eagles have been, they’re both still in the playoff hunt. That’s how bad the NFC East is this season. So this game could very likely have playoff implications.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Giants vs. Eagles on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 7 game.

Giants vs. Eagles score

 Q1Q2Q3Q4Total
Giants0
Eagles  0

Giants vs. Eagles live updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(Updates will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET. )

‘Thursday Night Football’ start time

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 22
  • Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of Fox to the broadcast in Week 7.

NFL Week 7 schedule

Below is the complete schedule for Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Oct. 22

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Giants at Eagles8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV  

Sunday, Oct. 25

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Panthers at Saints1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Cowboys at Washington1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Packers at Texans1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bills at Jets1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Bengals1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Steelers at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Buccaneers at Raiders4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Broncos4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Chargers4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
49ers at Patriots4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Seahawks at Cardinals8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 26

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bears at Rams 8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

