Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.12% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the lost 0.12%, while the index climbed 0.09%, and the index fell 0.33%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 2.44% or 3.05 points to trade at 127.85 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.39% or 3.70 points to end at 158.65 and Adidas AG (DE:) was up 2.36% or 6.50 points to 281.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Delivery Hero AG (DE:), which fell 2.14% or 2.02 points to trade at 92.48 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 1.30% or 0.430 points to end at 32.715 and Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) was down 1.29% or 1.800 points to 137.600.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.04% to 22.740, Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.82% to settle at 394.000 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which gained 2.68% to close at 8.044.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 7.84% to 103.500 in late trade, Bechtle AG (DE:) which lost 4.57% to settle at 156.500 and Rational AG (DE:) which was down 3.24% to 687.00 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) which rose 2.82% to 394.000, Siltronic AG (DE:) which was up 2.00% to settle at 86.700 and Software AG (DE:) which gained 1.13% to close at 34.790.

The worst performers were Varta AG (DE:) which was down 7.84% to 103.500 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 4.91% to settle at 17.440 and Bechtle AG (DE:) which was down 4.57% to 156.500 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 391 to 288 and 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sartorius AG VZO O.N. (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 2.82% or 10.800 to 394.000.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 0.93% to 30.88.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 1.40% or 26.95 to $1902.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 1.67% or 0.67 to hit $40.70 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 1.92% or 0.80 to trade at $42.53 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.31% to 1.1824, while EUR/GBP rose 0.17% to 0.9031.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.33% at 92.905.

