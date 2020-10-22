First iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin arriving to customers around the world

As the clock turns to October 23 around the world, the first iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air pre-orders have started arriving to buyers. This also means the new devices are officially becoming available for purchase and pick up at Apple Stores in many countries.

Eager iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users have taken to Instagram and Twitter to share new pictures of their devices. Both devices are both available in new colors, so we’re eager to see how those new colors look in the real world.

Of course, Apple Stores look a bit different this year for the iPhone 12 launch than in prior years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve previously reported on the various ways Apple has shifted its retail strategy to ensure customer and employee safety this year, including a new Express Storefront pickup concept.

For iPhone 12 launch day this year, Apple Stores are focusing almost exclusively on pickups of previously-placed online orders. As such, many people who pre-ordered their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for in-store pickup have started seeing their order status change to “Ready for Pickup” in the Apple Store app.

The iPhone 12 is available in five different colors: black, white, Product(RED), green, and blue. The iPhone 12 Pro is available in four different colors: pacific blue, gold, graphite, and silver.

In terms of pricing, the iPhone 12 starts at $829 (or $799 for Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT,amp;T) for 64GB of storage. You can can upgrade to the 128GB configuration for $879 ($849 for Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT,amp;T), or to the 256GB continuation for $979 ($949 for Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT,amp;T).

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro retails for $999 for 128GB of storage, $1099 for 256GB of storage, and $1299 for 512GB of storage.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on November 6, with orders and in-store availability beginning on November 13. Check out a handful of iPhone 12 images below, and let us know when your device arrives, or if you have any stories of your Apple Store experiences, in the comments below.

おはようございます！新型iPhone 発売日、リンクマンがiPhone 12 Proを無事ゲットしました😊 pic.twitter.com/oHsmtwTRZP — Gadgetouch／ガジェタッチ (@gadgetouch) October 22, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: