Federal district court approves the settlement between Kik and the SEC where Kik will pay a $5M fine to settle dispute over a 2017 token sale that raised ~$100M (Isabelle Kirkwood/BetaKit)

Isabelle Kirkwood / BetaKit:
Federal district court approves the settlement between Kik and the SEC where Kik will pay a $5M fine to settle dispute over a 2017 token sale that raised ~$100M — A court has approved the settlement between Kitchener-Waterloo messenger app Kik and the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), which was proposed earlier this week.
Isabelle Kirkwood / BetaKit: