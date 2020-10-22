Federal district court approves the settlement between Kik and the SEC where Kik will pay a $5M fine to settle dispute over a 2017 token sale that raised ~$100M (Isabelle Kirkwood/BetaKit)

Isabelle Kirkwood / BetaKit:

Federal district court approves the settlement between Kik and the SEC where Kik will pay a $5M fine to settle dispute over a 2017 token sale that raised ~$100M  —  A court has approved the settlement between Kitchener-Waterloo messenger app Kik and the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), which was proposed earlier this week.

