Fantasy Injury Updates: Joe Mixon, Michael Thomas, Melvin Gordon impacting Week 7 start ’em, sit ’em decisions

Ahead of Week 7, there are still a few prominent RBs and WRs dealing with injury issues that are making them “questionable” for their respective games. Joe Mixon, Michael Thomas, and Melvin Gordon all could play come Sunday, but their uncertain statuses are creating some key start ’em, sit ’em decisions for fantasy football owners before Thursday night’s game. Fantasy owners will need to know the latest updates in case they need to make waiver wire pickups in case these players can’t go.

Is Joe Mixon playing in Week 7?

Mixon (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday to kick off the Bengals’ practice week, per the team’s official injury report. Mixon had suffered the injury against the Colts, and while he left in the first half, he was able to return to play in the second half.

The Bengals may just be exercising caution here with Mixon by giving him a maintenance day early in the week to help his foot heal up a bit. However, if he misses Thursday’s practice, that will be a big-time red flag for Mixon owners and could indicate that Mixon might be in danger of missing the Bengals’ Week 7 game against the Browns. If he’s limited or full, that would put him on the right track toward playing.

If Mixon can’t play on Sunday, Giovani Bernard would be the top back for the Bengals. Bernard had eight carries for 15 yards and his first TD of the season against the Jaguars, so while he may not run for a ton of yardage against Cleveland, he would be startable as a volume-based RB2 and a solid receiver out of the backfield. Bernard is definitely worth stashing if he’s still available on the waiver wire.

Michael Thomas injury update

Thomas (ankle) hasn’t played for the Saints since Week 1 after suffering a high-ankle sprain. It seemed that he was going to be truly questionable for a Monday night game against the Chargers in Week 5, but Sean Payton suspended the receiver for the game after Thomas got into a practice altercation with C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

With two extra weeks to recover from that injury and no further disciple pending, as Payton confirmed via the Saints official website, it seemed that Thomas would be ready to make his return to action in Week 7 against the Panthers. However, now he’s dealing with a hamstring tweak that he suffered in practice, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, so he well may be questionable for this game again.

If Thomas can’t return from his latest injury, Emmanuel Sanders and Tre’Quan Smith will once again hold the fort as the top receivers for the Saints. That could pose some trouble for the Saints’ passing offense against a Carolina team that has been good against WRs this year, but those players would still be WR3/flex plays. If Thomas returns, then only Sanders would be fantasy-relevant.

Is Melvin Gordon playing Week 7?

Gordon (illness) missed the Broncos’ win over the Patriots in Week 6. Now, he’s poised to return to action with no discipline coming from the Broncos after Gordon was charged with a DUI last week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gordon should play in Week 7.

Gordon’s impending return will muddy the waters in the Broncos’ backfield a bit, as both he and Phillip Lindsay should be healthy and available against the Chiefs for the first time since Week 1 of the season. Gordon can still be trusted as a low-end RB2, but his ceiling will be capped as he and Lindsay are likely headed for a true 50-50 carry split.