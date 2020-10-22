Fans Roast Bill Cosby After New And Updated Mugshot Is Revealed

Hot New Hip Hop picked up on a social media post this week which featured Bill Cosby‘s updated mugshot while the former comedic legend sits behind bars on sexual assault charges. Fans of Cosby know his incarceration has proven to be controversial ever since he was convicted after a mistrial.

Hot New Hip Hop claims the new mugshot features Cosby appearing very “distraught,” and many social media users have since been commenting on the former stand up comedian’s picture.

According to the outlet, Bill had to take new pictures this week after spending approximately two years behind bars. His photo started making its way around the internet, and it features him with an awkward smile on his face and a mask around his neck.

Reportedly, Bill looked disheveled, topped off with a messed up hairstyle. Since then, many of the actor’s supporters have been calling for his release, including people like Boosie Badazz, who feels he was unjustly put behind bars.

According to Cosby’s Twitter account, the picture was actually taken by Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s publicist. It was during a virtual video conference this past week, and the idea behind the photo was to show that Bill is doing alright amid the pandemic.

Followers of the case know Cosby has been trying to get out of prison ever since he was convicted, sentenced, and then incarcerated on charges that he sexually assaulted Andrea Constand 16 years ago.

For instance, Cosby and his legal team argued that he was in danger behind bars on account of the coronavirus. Other stars to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of getting out of prison includes Tekashi 6ix9ine, who successfully did so due to a purported asthmatic condition.

Additionally, R. Kelly has been trying to get out of jail as well, however, he has used multiple ploys for his release, including, perhaps most recently, the fact he was assaulted by another inmate while behind bars.

The judge denied the R,amp;B crooner’s plea and told him his life wasn’t threatened because they had moved the violent convict.



