Fans react to Giants’ Daniel Jones tripping himself after 80-yard run

The Daniel Jones experience with the New York Giants never ceases to amaze us. The second-year quarterback entered Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles having thrown three touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

Jones threw a touchdown early in the game to Golden Tate, keeping this one relatively close as the Giants looked to win their second consecutive game.

Then, in the second half, the Duke product broke free on a called run. He had all the green in front of him for what would have been an eye-opening 88-yard touchdown run. That’s until Jones tripped himself up before going down at the eight yard line. It really was something to behold.