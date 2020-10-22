Ezekiel Elliott: No ‘specific answer’ to fumbling problem

Ezekiel Elliott knows he has had a fumbling problem this season, but he says there is not an easy answer to remedying his recent case of butterfingers.

“I just think I need to not put myself in vulnerable situations. I’ve just got to lock in and focus,” Elliott told ESPN. “I don’t think there’s a specific answer. All I can do is give myself, watch as much film as I can, gather as much information as I can and try to use that to help me. But I don’t think there’s an exact answer on how to fix these fumble problems I’ve had this year.”

Before this season, Elliott was considered one of the most sure-handed running backs in the league, but he has already fumbled five times this year, tying his career-high only six games into the season. He lost two costly fumbles early in the Cowboys’ loss Monday night to the Arizona Cardinals, and as a result, Elliott was benched for long stretches of the rest of the game, with Tony Pollard filling in and taking on the bulk of the carries.

Fortunately, the Cowboys play in the NFC East, which currently looks like a historically bad division. Despite being 2-4, Dallas is currently in the lead for the division, as Washington, Philadelphia and New York have all won just a single game this season. But if the Cowboys want to be taken seriously as a contender, they need Elliott to hold onto the ball and start winning some games.